Morgan Stanley says Kotak Mahindra Bank is a buy

Morgan Stanley thinks Kotak can grow its profits and earnings per share by 18-20% starting from fiscal year 2027. Even though net profit dipped to ₹3,282 crore in the June quarter compared to last year, interest income actually rose 6.1% from the previous quarter—showing some positive momentum.

Kotak's loan book is growing but so are its bad loans (NPAs), which hit ₹6,638 crore with a gross NPA ratio of 1.48%.

This means the bank had to set aside more money for potential losses.

Still, shares hovered around ₹1,995 on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley's call—suggesting people are watching both the risks and growth potential closely.