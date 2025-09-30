Last chance for central government employees to opt for UPS

UPS vs NPS

UPS guarantees a monthly pension based on your last drawn salary.

Both you and the government put in 10% of your basic pay plus dearness allowance each month, and the government adds an extra 8.5% for good measure.

After 10 years of service, you're promised at least ₹10,000 per month as pension.

Tax perks are pretty much the same as NPS—but since this choice is final, it's worth weighing your options carefully before making the switch.