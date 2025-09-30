Last chance for central government employees to opt for UPS
If you're a central government employee who joined after January 1, 2004, you now have until September 30, 2025, to switch to the new Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).
This extension gives you more time to decide if you want guaranteed pension benefits instead of sticking with the market-based National Pension System (NPS).
Just remember—once you choose UPS, there's no going back.
UPS vs NPS
UPS guarantees a monthly pension based on your last drawn salary.
Both you and the government put in 10% of your basic pay plus dearness allowance each month, and the government adds an extra 8.5% for good measure.
After 10 years of service, you're promised at least ₹10,000 per month as pension.
Tax perks are pretty much the same as NPS—but since this choice is final, it's worth weighing your options carefully before making the switch.