Virupaksha Organics to file ₹740 crore IPO Business Sep 30, 2025

Virupaksha Organics, a Hyderabad-based pharma company, is looking to raise ₹740 crore through an IPO and might add another ₹148 crore via a pre-IPO placement (which would shrink the main IPO size).

Most of the money will go into expanding their manufacturing capacity and paying off debt, with some set aside for general corporate needs.