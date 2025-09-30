Tata Investment hits record high on IPO buzz Business Sep 30, 2025

Tata Investment Corporation's stock jumped 17.5% to an all-time high of ₹10,391 on Tuesday, amid anticipation that its majority shareholder, Tata Sons, may be required to go public soon due to regulatory deadlines.

This excitement comes after the RBI said top non-banking finance companies need to list within three years of getting "upper layer" status.