ICICI Prudential MF launches conglomerate fund: How to invest Business Sep 30, 2025

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund just rolled out a new investment option—the Conglomerate Fund.

This open-ended equity scheme is all about investing in big business groups (conglomerates) that have at least two listed companies in different sectors.

The fund's New Fund Offer runs from October 3 to 17, and you can get started with as little as ₹1,000.