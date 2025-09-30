ICICI Prudential MF launches conglomerate fund: How to invest
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund just rolled out a new investment option—the Conglomerate Fund.
This open-ended equity scheme is all about investing in big business groups (conglomerates) that have at least two listed companies in different sectors.
The fund's New Fund Offer runs from October 3 to 17, and you can get started with as little as ₹1,000.
Fund bets on financials of conglomerates
Managed by Lalit Kumar and tracking the BSE Select Business Groups Index, this fund bets on conglomerates with strong financials and a presence in fast-growing areas like renewable energy and semiconductors.
With around 71 business groups and nearly 240 listed companies in its universe, the idea is to tap into their stability and adaptability—especially useful when markets get rocky or global issues pop up.