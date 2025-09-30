Air India, Airbus launch pilot training center in Gurugram

Training center equipped with 10 flight simulators

Spanning 12,000 sq meters, the center is packed with 10 advanced flight simulators for Airbus A320 and A350 jets, plus modern classrooms.

All courses are approved by India's DGCA and Europe's EASA, so trainees get world-class instruction right here at home.

This boost comes as Air India ramps up hiring for its huge fleet expansion—with big plans for the next decade.