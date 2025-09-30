Next Article
Air India, Airbus launch pilot training center in Gurugram
Business
Air India (part of Tata) and Airbus have teamed up to launch a cutting-edge pilot training center in Gurugram, Haryana.
The goal? To train over 5,000 new pilots in the next decade—just as India's aviation scene is taking off.
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu kicked things off at the brand-new Air India Aviation Training Academy.
Training center equipped with 10 flight simulators
Spanning 12,000 sq meters, the center is packed with 10 advanced flight simulators for Airbus A320 and A350 jets, plus modern classrooms.
All courses are approved by India's DGCA and Europe's EASA, so trainees get world-class instruction right here at home.
This boost comes as Air India ramps up hiring for its huge fleet expansion—with big plans for the next decade.