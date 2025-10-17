AI to impact 50,000 IT jobs in India by end-2025

India's IT industry is quietly set to lose about 50,000 jobs by the end of 2025, thanks to a growing shift toward AI and company restructuring. Big names like TCS are leading the way, with plans to cut around 12,000 roles—roughly 2% of their staff—following a widely publicized announcement.

Companies are shifting jobs to AI and automation Instead of headline-making mass layoffs, companies are now quietly moving some jobs to AI and automation.

Many are encouraging people to upskill in cloud and digital tech, or take on new roles that fit the changing landscape.

The goal: stay efficient and future-ready, without the drama of big layoffs.

TCS's headcount dropped by nearly 20,000 over recent quarters TCS saw its headcount drop by nearly 20,000 over recent quarters, while Infosys and Wipro are keeping hiring cautious.

Tech Mahindra is growing in business process services but trimming its IT staff, showing how the whole sector is making targeted changes instead of expanding fast.