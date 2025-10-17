The IPO could take place next year

Coca-Cola plans $1B IPO for Indian unit

By Akash Pandey 01:23 pm Oct 17, 202501:23 pm

What's the story

Coca-Cola is mulling a $1 billion initial public offering (IPO) for its Indian bottling subsidiary, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCB), according to Bloomberg. The move could value the unit at around $10 billion. The company has recently held discussions with bankers about this potential IPO, which could take place next year if everything goes according to plan.