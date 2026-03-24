AI to impact hiring: US firms expect fewer admin roles
A new study says AI is about to shake up the job scene: expect fewer admin roles in the US but more opportunities for people with specialized skills.
While 2025 looks steady, a small dip in aggregate headcount at the surveyed firms, about 0.4%, could occur in 2026.
Large firms leading AI investment charge
Over half of surveyed companies poured money into AI last year, with large firms leading adoption (about 77.7%-78% in 2025) and roughly 48%-48.3% of small firms having done so; approximately 80% of small firms plan to invest in AI in 2026.
CFOs say routine jobs like bookkeeping and customer service are most at risk for cuts as automation grows.
Jobs needing higher education likely to get a boost
Jobs needing higher education—think engineering or technical roles—are likely to get a boost from AI rather than disappear.
Companies report that AI lets teams focus on more meaningful work and helps them make decisions faster, hinting at a future where creativity and problem-solving matter even more.