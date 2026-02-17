AI to transform India's job landscape over the next 6 years (2026-2032)

A new report says India's job scene is in for big changes over the next six years, all thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). Released at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the study predicts a wave of job losses at first, but then a surge in fresh opportunities as industries adapt.

Initial job losses followed by new opportunities The report breaks it down: expect some tough years early on with traditional roles disappearing as AI takes over routine tasks.

But once things settle, new kinds of jobs—especially those involving working with or managing AI—will pop up fast.

Healthcare, education, manufacturing, and agriculture to see most changes Sectors like healthcare, education, manufacturing, and agriculture are set to benefit most.

Think roles in AI supervision, data operations, diagnostics—even helping doctors with smarter tools or supporting triage automation.