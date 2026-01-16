AI video start-up Higgsfield hits $1.3B valuation after new funding

Higgsfield, a San Francisco-based AI video generation start-up, has raised $80 million in a Series A extension round. The funding, led by Accel, GFT Ventures and Menlo Ventures, has pushed the company's valuation to over $1.3 billion. The fresh capital will be used for enterprise sales expansion, international growth and further R&D efforts.

Innovative strategy Approach to AI video generation Unlike other companies, Higgsfield doesn't compete with OpenAI and Google. Instead, it integrates third-party models into its platform. The company's CEO Alex Mashrabov said, "We minimize the production tax so that, eventually, better stories and better ideas win." This approach has helped Higgsfield stand out in the rapidly growing AI video generation market.

User growth Platform and user base Higgsfield's platform allows users to run end-to-end workflows within a single system. The company was founded in 2023 and launched its browser-based product in March 2025. Social media marketers account for about 85% of the platform's usage. In just five months after launch, Higgsfield had already attracted 11 million users, a number that has now grown to over 15 million.

Advertisement

Financial success Revenue and growth trajectory Higgsfield has also seen a huge jump in its revenue. The company is on a $200 million annual revenue run rate, having doubled from a $100 million trajectory in just two months. This rapid growth rate has put Higgsfield in rarified growth terrain, outpacing companies like Lovable, Cursor, OpenAI, Slack, and Zoom in terms of growth speed. The company's platform is mainly used by professional social media marketers now.

Advertisement