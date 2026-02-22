AI washing? Altman says layoffs due to AI are overblown Business Feb 22, 2026

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called out companies for "AI washing"—basically blaming AI for layoffs that would have happened anyway.

While he admits some jobs are changing because of AI, Altman stays positive, saying, "We'll find new kinds of jobs" as tech keeps evolving.