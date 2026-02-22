AI washing? Altman says layoffs due to AI are overblown
Business
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called out companies for "AI washing"—basically blaming AI for layoffs that would have happened anyway.
While he admits some jobs are changing because of AI, Altman stays positive, saying, "We'll find new kinds of jobs" as tech keeps evolving.
Layoffs due to AI are overblown: Survey
In 2025, only about 55,000 layoffs were actually linked to AI—a small slice of total job losses.
90% of executives surveyed said AI had no impact on employment in the past three years.
Still, some experts warn that automation could lead to significant job shifts in coming years.