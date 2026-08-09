AI wave boosts India office market, firms target 250,000 professionals

AI-focused companies made up 21% of Embassy REIT's leasing in early FY2027, helping push its revenue up 17% to ₹1,241 crore.

In just the first half of 2026, India saw 45.5 million square feet of office space leased as new GCCs popped up across fields like semiconductors, healthcare, robotics, and telecom, driving rents higher and showing how much AI is shaping where (and how) we work.