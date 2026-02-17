AI will boost productivity, not steal jobs: Zoho founder
Business
Zoho founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu thinks AI is about to make life easier for everyone, not scarier.
Speaking at a summit, he said AI's knack for writing code will seriously boost productivity across all sorts of industries.
He believes that, instead of stealing jobs, tech like this usually ends up creating even more opportunities.
Indian IT companies are in a great spot
Vembu pointed out that Indian IT companies are in a great spot to jump on the AI train thanks to their strong global connections.
He predicts AI will eventually be commoditised.
Calling India "the most AI-optimistic country in the world," Vembu said the country has a strong consumption story, that people are adaptive, and that societal openness will help India navigate the AI transition.