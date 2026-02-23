AI will make GDP a 'terrible metric': OpenAI's Sam Altman

Altman's India visit

Altman believes AI could speed up scientific and economic progress by up to 100 times, totally reshaping how we think about growth.

India is a huge part of this shift—now OpenAI's second-biggest market with 100 million ChatGPT users.

The country expects to attract more than $200 billion in AI-driven investment over the course of two years, with large private commitments from firms including Adani and Blackstone.