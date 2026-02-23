AI will make GDP a 'terrible metric': OpenAI's Sam Altman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks measuring progress with GDP just doesn't work in an AI-powered world.
Speaking at IIT Delhi, he said, "I think GDP is going to be a terrible metric because AI is so deflationary. What we want to measure and I think what GDP is meant to approximate is quality of life."
Altman's India visit
Altman believes AI could speed up scientific and economic progress by up to 100 times, totally reshaping how we think about growth.
India is a huge part of this shift—now OpenAI's second-biggest market with 100 million ChatGPT users.
The country expects to attract more than $200 billion in AI-driven investment over the course of two years, with large private commitments from firms including Adani and Blackstone.
Adapting to changes will be key
While the tech boom sounds exciting, Altman also pointed out that automation and digitization will disrupt jobs—so adapting will be key for everyone moving forward.