AI won't replace jobs, will enhance human capabilities: Puneet Chandok
Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok wants everyone to know: AI is meant to boost what people can do—not replace them.
In a recent interview, he explained that while AI can handle boring, repetitive tasks, it actually helps people work better with smart tech.
He also stressed the need for more developers and engineers to get up to speed with AI skills—and fast.
Microsoft India has already trained 2.4 million people in AI, focusing on diversity—65% of those trainees are women and 74% come from tier-two and tier-three cities.
The company aims to reach 10 million, showing they're serious about helping everyone get future-ready.
Plus, with over 90% of businesses planning to use AI agents in the next 12 to 18 months, Microsoft says it's committed to building secure and easy-to-use tools.