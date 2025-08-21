AI won't replace jobs, will enhance human capabilities: Puneet Chandok Business Aug 21, 2025

Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok wants everyone to know: AI is meant to boost what people can do—not replace them.

In a recent interview, he explained that while AI can handle boring, repetitive tasks, it actually helps people work better with smart tech.

He also stressed the need for more developers and engineers to get up to speed with AI skills—and fast.