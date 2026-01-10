AI won't replace software engineers, says Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Business Jan 10, 2026

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu says AI isn't coming for software engineers' jobs just yet.

At a recent Zoho townhall, after Zoho engineers tried out Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.5 AI model, he explained that while AI can write code, it still needs experienced developers to guide it with prompts and step in when things get tricky.