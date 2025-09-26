Next Article
AI won't take away jobs, say business leaders
Business
A new survey shows most business leaders (83%) think AI will actually support employees and open up new job opportunities, not take them away.
Only a small group—just 11%—expect major job losses because of AI.
Tech companies agree, saying that by automating repetitive tasks, AI lets people focus on more creative and meaningful work.
Need for training
Instead of replacing workers, AI is changing the skills employers want.
Experts recommend that companies invest in training so teams can use these tools better.
But there's a flip side: as workplaces adopt more AI, some studies warn it could add stress or burnout if not managed well.
So while the tech is exciting, experts suggest companies should look out for their people too.