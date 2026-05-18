AIJGF pitches bullion bank using idle gold to Piyush Goyal

Gold ETFs may lend 20-30%

The Bullion Bank would collect unused gold and lend it out to jewelers, exporters, and refiners, helping meet demand without bringing in more imported gold.

There's also talk of letting gold ETFs lend 20-30% of their physical gold holdings through the bank under strict rules.

If this takes off, the 3.5 crore people dependent on India's gold and jewelry ecosystem could benefit if it helps keep more money within India.

More discussions are expected soon.