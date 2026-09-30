Air France-KLM adds India flights from 42 to 54 weekly
Business
Air France-KLM is adding more flights from India, going from 42 to 54 weekly flights between late October and March.
This means easier trips from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to Paris and Amsterdam.
The airline's premium cabins are seeing strong demand too, with double-digit revenue growth earlier this year.
Air France-KLM expansion underscores India importance
This expansion shows how important India has become for Air France-KLM as international travel takes off.
Travelers get more flexibility, while Air France-KLM is exploring partnerships in India for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production, a step toward cleaner flying in the years ahead.