Air India and Air India Express consolidate HR and finance
Big changes are coming for Air India and Air India Express: both airlines are looking to consolidate functions such as human resources and finance under a common structure, with joint teams comprising personnel from both airlines as part of Tata Group's "One Air India" plan.
The goal? Cut down on overlap, work smarter together, and tackle some pretty hefty financial losses.
Air India launches 'PRABHAV' award
The merger proposal gets its big review at an Air India board meeting on October 15, and a final call is not imminent.
Meanwhile, Air India CEO Tewolde Gebremariam is pushing for more teamwork and cost-saving ideas (Air India is also launching 'PRABHAV - The Value Creator Award' to encourage employees to suggest cost-saving measures).
With rising industry costs, these steps are all about making the airlines stronger for the future.