Air India and IndiGo cut domestic flights for 3 months
Business
Starting June 1, Air India and IndiGo will be cutting back on domestic flights for three months because of high fuel prices and fewer summer travelers.
Since these two airlines handle over 90% of India's domestic air traffic, popular routes like Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Hyderabad will see fewer options.
Air India trims domestic schedule
Air India is trimming its domestic schedule by up to 15%.
If your flight is canceled, you will be offered another flight, a free date change, or a refund.
Experts say these cuts could push ticket prices up and make flying less affordable.
Some in the industry are also calling for changes to India's fuel tax rules to help keep travel costs down.