Air India and IndiGo cut over 100 domestic flights daily
Business
If you're planning to fly within India soon, heads-up, Air India and IndiGo are dropping more than 100 domestic flights each day.
Blame it on sky-high fuel prices and fewer people booking tickets during this slower travel season.
Air India had already trimmed its international flights by 27% earlier.
Airfares nearly doubled on some routes
Air India is pulling back about 22% of its domestic schedule (roughly 110 flights daily), while IndiGo is cutting around 5%, which also adds up to about 110 fewer daily flights.
With fewer seats available and demand still there, airfares on some routes have nearly doubled, so if you're budgeting for a trip, expect ticket prices to stay high or even climb further.