Air India and Riyadh Air sign single-ticket India Saudi flights
Air India and Riyadh Air just signed a deal to make flying between India and Saudi Arabia easier.
Once approved, you'll be able to book trips across both airlines with one ticket, no more juggling separate bookings.
This move connects major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, and Riyadh, making travel way more convenient.
Partnership explores loyalty cargo digital upgrades
The partnership isn't just about flights: it's also looking at shared loyalty points, better cargo services, and digital upgrades for a smoother experience.
Riyadh Air plans to start flights to London Heathrow on July 1, opening up Europe for Indian travelers.
Meanwhile, Air India is expanding its partnership network with wider destination access.
As both CEOs put it, this is a big step forward for connecting people and growing the aviation scene in both countries.