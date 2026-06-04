Air India and Riyadh Air sign single-ticket India Saudi flights

Partnership explores loyalty cargo digital upgrades

The partnership isn't just about flights: it's also looking at shared loyalty points, better cargo services, and digital upgrades for a smoother experience.

Riyadh Air plans to start flights to London Heathrow on July 1, opening up Europe for Indian travelers.

Meanwhile, Air India is expanding its partnership network with wider destination access.

As both CEOs put it, this is a big step forward for connecting people and growing the aviation scene in both countries.