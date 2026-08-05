Air India appoints Tewolde Gebremariam CEO and MD to modernize
Business
Air India just named Tewolde Gebremariam as its new CEO and managing director.
Gebremariam, who brings a wealth of experience in aviation, is set to lead Air India's transformation push and help the airline modernize.
Stakeholders hopeful about Air India competitiveness
This move fits right into Air India's plan to boost efficiency and make flying better for passengers.
Stakeholders are hopeful that Gebremariam will spark innovation and growth, helping the airline stand out in a tough market.
For Air India, this leadership change marks an important step toward staying competitive in the aviation market.