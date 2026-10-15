Air India begins Delhi Osaka nonstop flights Feb 2, 2027
Business
Starting February 2, 2027, Air India will kick off nonstop flights between Delhi and Osaka, flying four times a week on Boeing 787-8s.
This makes Air India the only airline offering direct service on this route, making travel between India and Japan a lot smoother.
Osaka joins Air India's Japan network
With Osaka joining Tokyo Haneda in Air India's Japan network, it's now easier to visit or do business in both countries.
The new route is part of Air India's effort to strengthen air connectivity between India and Japan amid growing demand for travel between the two countries.