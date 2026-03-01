Tata Group-owned airline said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation

Israel-Iran conflict: Air India cancels 50 international flights

By Akash Pandey 02:44 pm Mar 01, 202602:44 pm

What's the story

Air India has canceled 50 international flights due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The Tata Group-owned airline said it is closely monitoring and assessing the evolving situation in the region, which has led to further changes in its scheduled operations. The cancelations include routes such as Delhi-London, Mumbai-London, Delhi-Birmingham, and several others.