Israel-Iran conflict: Air India cancels 50 international flights
Tata Group-owned airline said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation

By Akash Pandey
Mar 01, 2026
02:44 pm
What's the story

Air India has canceled 50 international flights due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The Tata Group-owned airline said it is closely monitoring and assessing the evolving situation in the region, which has led to further changes in its scheduled operations. The cancelations include routes such as Delhi-London, Mumbai-London, Delhi-Birmingham, and several others.

Regulatory response

IndiGo also extends temporary suspension of select international flights

On Saturday, Air India had already canceled 28 international flights for Sunday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is working closely with airlines to ensure compliance with safety and operational regulations amid these disruptions. IndiGo has also announced an extension of the temporary suspension of select international flights using Middle East airspace until March 2, 2026.

Visa extensions

India advises foreign nationals to seek visa extensions

In light of the flight cancellations due to the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East, India has advised foreign nationals in the country to seek visa extensions from relevant authorities. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory urging affected foreign nationals to contact their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for assistance with visa extensions or regularizing their stay.

