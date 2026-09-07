Safety is my top priority: Air India's new CEO

Gebremariam, a former Ethiopian Airlines CEO, said he was honored to join Air India at this historic stage of its transformation journey.

Recalling his time in Mumbai in the 1990s, Gebremariam said Air India was then among the leading names in the aviation industry.

"Now I will have the opportunity to again make it a strong brand," he said.

"I am coming from the US, so allow me to borrow a phrase, MAGA. We will Make Air India Great Again."