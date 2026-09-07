Safety is my top priority: Air India's new CEO
What's the story
Air India's incoming CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, has said that safety will be his top priority as he takes over the Tata Group-owned airline. He made the statement during a town hall meeting with employees on September 7. "A safety-first culture has to be our number one priority. It is not enough to say it. We must live it every day," Gebremariam said, emphasizing the need for a strong focus on operational reliability and customer experience.
Leadership transition
Gebremariam's 'MAGA' promise to employees
Gebremariam, a former Ethiopian Airlines CEO, said he was honored to join Air India at this historic stage of its transformation journey.
Recalling his time in Mumbai in the 1990s, Gebremariam said Air India was then among the leading names in the aviation industry.
"Now I will have the opportunity to again make it a strong brand," he said.
"I am coming from the US, so allow me to borrow a phrase, MAGA. We will Make Air India Great Again."
Safety focus
New CEO's commitment to safety amid scrutiny
Gebremariam's commitment to safety comes amid scrutiny of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines-owned carrier. This is after a sudden loss of altitude on a Phuket-Delhi flight in August.
The incident came over a year after the Ahmedabad crash that killed over 270 people.
On September 4, Air India sacked the pilot-in-command of the Phuket-Delhi flight after he tested positive for a "psychoactive substance."
Operational focus
Gebremariam promises open-door policy for employees
Gebremariam stressed the need to improve operational reliability, saying customer experience depended on consistent execution.
"Operational excellence is about getting the basics right every day: on-time departures, on-time arrivals, baggage delivery, and clean aircraft," he said.
He added that "customer experience is a function of operational excellence."
The new CEO also promised an open-door policy where every employee should feel empowered to raise concerns.
Trust emphasis
Air India must be known for caring about safety
Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran stressed on trust as the most important thing for the airline.
He said, "Air India must be known for caring about safety above everything else."
The chairman also said that safety would require stronger processes, rigorous compliance and accountability across the organization.
He added that every individual in Air India can contribute to improving cost efficiency.