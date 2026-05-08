Air India considers furloughs, bonus delays as losses hit ₹22,000cr

Air India 's board has discussed a range of cost-cutting measures, including potential employee furloughs and postponement of bonus payouts, as per a PTI report. The meeting was held at the airline's Gurugram headquarters and lasted over three hours. The discussions were primarily focused on ways to mitigate the carrier's mounting financial challenges, largely triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Upcoming meeting Town hall meeting to address employee concerns Air India CEO Campbell Wilson will address employees at a 'town hall' meeting today. The airline's financial performance for 2025-26, cost-reduction strategies, and the search for a new chief executive are expected to be key topics of discussion. Wilson is set to step down later this year.

Financial strain Impact of West Asia conflict on Air India's operations Air India's operations have been affected by airspace restrictions and rising aviation fuel prices due to the West Asia conflict. This has increased operational costs, prompting the airline to explore various cost-control measures. The board meeting was chaired by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, with other members including Wilson, Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong, Sanjiv Mehta, Alice Vaidyan, PR Ramesh and PB Balaji.

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