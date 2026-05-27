Air India cuts domestic flights 27% in June July 2026
Business
Air India is trimming its domestic flights by about 27% for June and July 2026, thanks to a spike in jet fuel prices caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The airline will run around 22,800 domestic flights instead of the usual more than 31,000, making travel a bit tighter this summer.
Air India offers free rebooking, refunds
If your flight gets affected, Air India says you can rebook, change dates for free, or get a refund.
Even with these challenges, including disrupted routes to Europe and North America, the airline is still flying more than 1,200 international trips each month and hopes to bounce back once things settle down.