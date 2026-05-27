Air India cuts domestic flights from June to August 2026

Air India cuts 29 international routes

This is not just about domestic travel: Air India recently suspended or reduced 29 international routes, including big cities such as Chicago, San Francisco, Paris, Melbourne, and Singapore.

High rerouting costs and airspace issues (like the Strait of Hormuz crisis) are making things tough for airlines everywhere.

Even with these cuts, Air India is still flying more than 1,200 international trips each month across five continents.