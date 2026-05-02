Air India to cut more flights amid fuel costs, disruptions

Air India is set to further reduce its flight schedules in June and July. The decision comes as a result of rising jet fuel prices and disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson announced this in an internal communication to staff members. He said that some flying has already been reduced in April and May due to these challenges.

Operational challenges Impact on international and domestic operations Wilson explained that the sharp rise in jet fuel prices, coupled with airspace restrictions and longer flying routes, has made many international flights unprofitable. The impact is most pronounced on long-haul international operations where detours due to restricted airspace are increasing fuel consumption and operational costs. Domestic flights have also been affected, but to a lesser extent, because of government-imposed caps on fuel price hikes.

Financial strain Higher fares are now starting to affect demand To counter the rising costs, Air India has already hiked airfares and imposed fuel surcharges. However, Wilson admitted that there is a limit to how much these costs can be passed on to passengers. The higher fares are now starting to affect demand as customers reconsider their travel plans. Despite these measures, Wilson said the airline has "no choice but to further trim schedules for June and July."

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Risk factors Wilson highlights West Asia conflict's impact on operations Wilson identified the ongoing instability in West Asia, especially airspace restrictions and the situation around key transit routes, as major contributors to these disruptions. Airlines across Asia have had to adjust their operations by cutting flights and carrying additional fuel due to constrained supply chains and routing options. Wilson said that Air India hopes for an easing of tensions, including the reopening of critical routes for normalcy restoration.

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Future plans Long-term transformation program continues despite near-term challenges Despite the near-term challenges, Air India says its long-term transformation program is progressing. The airline is moving ahead with fleet modernization, including retrofitting and induction of Boeing 787 aircraft and integration of former Vistara planes. It is also investing in onboard experience through partnerships with Hughes Communications India for connectivity and Thales Group for in-flight entertainment systems.