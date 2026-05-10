Air India dismisses over 1,000 staff for misconduct, CEO warns
Air India has let more than 1,000 employees go in the past three years for breaking company rules: think misusing travel perks, smuggling, and waiving extra baggage fees without permission.
CEO Campbell Wilson told staff at a recent town hall that upholding strong ethics is crucial, especially when times are tough: Misconduct can really put the whole organization at risk.
Air India expects ₹22,000 cr losses
After finding discrepancies in the leisure travel policy involving more than 4,000 employees in March, Air India handed out penalties.
The airline has also frozen raises and cut back on nonessential spending to save money.
Wilson warned that unless things improve, especially in the Middle East market, 2026 could be rough financially.
The group expects losses topping ₹22,000 crore by March 2026.