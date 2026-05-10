Air India dismisses over 1,000 staff for misconduct, CEO warns Business May 10, 2026

Air India has let more than 1,000 employees go in the past three years for breaking company rules: think misusing travel perks, smuggling, and waiving extra baggage fees without permission.

CEO Campbell Wilson told staff at a recent town hall that upholding strong ethics is crucial, especially when times are tough: Misconduct can really put the whole organization at risk.