Air India Express restarts Qatar, Bahrain flights, boosts Gulf connectivity
Business
Good news for travelers: Air India Express is restarting flights to Qatar and Bahrain on April 30, 2026.
The airline is also ramping up trips to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, making it easier to jet between Indian cities like Amritsar, Bengaluru, and Delhi and popular Gulf spots including Abu Dhabi and Jeddah.
Air India Express 500+ daily flights
The airline will soon run more than 500 daily flights connecting 45 cities in India with 17 international destinations across South, Southeast, and West Asia.
Plus, starting May 1, Air India Express (along with Air India and IndiGo) will be back at Doha's Hamad International Airport after a brief pause earlier this year, so more options are opening up for anyone heading to or from the Gulf.