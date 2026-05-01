Air India Express restarts Qatar, Bahrain flights, boosts Gulf connectivity

Air India Express 500+ daily flights

The airline will soon run more than 500 daily flights connecting 45 cities in India with 17 international destinations across South, Southeast, and West Asia.

Plus, starting May 1, Air India Express (along with Air India and IndiGo) will be back at Doha's Hamad International Airport after a brief pause earlier this year, so more options are opening up for anyone heading to or from the Gulf.