Air India forms cost committee after ₹22,238.23cr 2025-26 consolidated loss
Business
Air India just put together a cost-saving committee under CEO Tewolde Gebremariam after reporting a massive consolidated ₹22,238.23 crore loss for 2025-26.
The plan? Merge teams with Air India Express and shift offices to cut down on rent, basically tightening up spending to help the airline bounce back.
CEO Gebremariam tightens Air India finances
Since formally assuming charge as CEO and MD on October 1, 2026, Gebremariam has been focused on getting Air India's finances under control as revenue drops and challenges pile up.
The board will review these new money-saving ideas soon.
On the bright side, the consolidated loss widened in 2025-26 (fiscal year ended March 2026) and total income declined.