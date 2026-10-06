Air India Group to combine HR finance IT and engineering
Business
Air India Group (under Tata Sons) is looking to combine key functions like HR, finance, IT, and engineering between Air India and Air India Express.
The goal? Cut out extra layers, work smarter together, and save costs, without changing what makes each airline unique for travelers.
Air India Group lost ₹22,238cr
This move comes after a tough year financially: the group lost ₹22,238 crore in fiscal 2026, with Air India Express losing ₹6,767 crore.
Air India CEO and MD Tewolde Gebremariam has called for tighter cost control and a push toward long-term stability.
Marketing teams are already working as one; if all goes well, other departments could follow suit within six months.