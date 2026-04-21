Air India inks 10-year Thales deal for 4K Bluetooth IFE
Business
Air India just signed a 10-year deal with French aerospace and defense major Thales to seriously boost its in-flight entertainment game.
Passengers can look forward to 4K screens and Bluetooth on 12 new widebody aircraft, making those long flights a lot more fun.
The 57-aircraft figure refers to the maintenance agreement scope.
Air India gets AVANT up
The latest Thales systems will roll out on both current and upcoming aircraft, including the new A350s.
Air India is also the first in Asia-Pacific to get Thales's top-tier AVANT Up system on 12 widebody jets.
this move keeps Air India at the forefront of delivering an unparalleled in-flight experience.