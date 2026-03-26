Air India launches Delhi-Rome flights after 6-year gap

Air India has launched a new non-stop service between Delhi and Rome , its first in nearly six years. The move comes as part of the airline's effort to strengthen connectivity and meet the growing travel demand between India and Italy. The new route also expands Air India's mainland European network to eight destinations.

Flight schedule AI to operate 4 weekly flights on new route Air India will operate four weekly flights on the new Delhi-Rome route, strengthening connectivity between the two countries. The airline will use its Boeing 787-8 aircraft for this service, which has a two-class configuration with 18 business class seats and 241 economy class seats. The flight AI123 departed from Delhi at 1:32pm (IST) on March 25 and landed at Rome Fiumicino later in the day.

Connectivity boost Aggarwal highlights importance of Italy for India Nipun Aggarwal, the airline's Chief Commercial Officer, said the demand for travel between India and Europe is growing across both leisure and business segments. He added that Italy is a key partner for India in trade and tourism, with bilateral trade crossing $14 billion in 2025. The new Delhi-Rome service will connect passengers to various destinations in India and Southeast Asia via Delhi hub.

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