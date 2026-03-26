'Buffy' star Nicholas Brendon was found dead by a friend

Nicholas Brendon , the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor who passed away at 54, was found dead by a friend who had been staying with him to provide care. The revelation came from Putnam County Coroner, Todd Zeiner, who confirmed to People that Brendon lived alone and his body was discovered "positioned as if asleep" on March 20. The identity of the friend remains undisclosed.

Ongoing inquiry Investigation into the circumstances surrounding death is underway The coroner's office is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Brendon's death. Zeiner stated, "The decedent resided alone and was discovered by a longtime friend who had been staying overnight to provide care." "Evidence indicated the time of death was very recent. Investigators are reviewing recently posted videos as potential evidence of prior illness." The actor's body has been sent for an autopsy, and toxicology results are awaited.

Family statement Family revealed he died of natural causes Brendon's family confirmed that he had a history of cardiac issues, including a congenital heart defect and a heart attack in 2023. In their statement, they said, "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes." The family also revealed that despite his struggles, he was on medications and treatment for his diagnosis at the time of his passing.

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