Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal, lays out 5 conditions

Iran has rejected a ceasefire proposal from the United States and laid out five conditions of its own. The conditions include an end to "aggression" by the US and Israel , guarantees against future attacks, payment of war reparations, and recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement was made through Iran's state broadcaster Press TV and social media platforms.

Proposal delivery US proposal delivered through Pakistan "Iran will end the war at a time of its own choosing and only if the conditions it has set are fulfilled. It will not allow Trump to determine the timing of the war's end," according to a statement by Iran's Consulate General. The US proposal was reportedly delivered through Pakistan, a country with good relations with both Washington and Tehran. The proposal included Iran's commitment to never pursue nuclear weapons and dismantle existing capabilities.

War conditions Compensation for damages to Iranian people demanded However, Iranian officials have maintained they are not negotiating directly with the US but only exchanging messages through regional intermediaries. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the country wants the war to end on its own terms and not repeat. He also stressed the need for compensation for damages to Iranian people. Taking a dig at the offer, Iranian military spokesperson Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari said, "Have your internal conflicts reached the point of you negotiating with yourselves?"

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