Air India launches PRABHAV cost saving program under Tata Group
Air India, now under Tata Group, is shaking things up to save money and run smoother.
CEO and MD Tewolde Gebremariam has rolled out the PRABHAV program, asking employees for smart ideas to cut costs and earn more.
The main plan? Bring more services in-house, update old contracts, and get better deals on what they buy.
Air India forms cost review team
With jet fuel prices soaring and some recent disruptions hitting the airline's finances, Air India's board met on October 15, 2026, to find ways to work smarter, especially alongside Air India Express.
They have set up a special cost-savings team to review spending habits and push for a culture where every rupee counts.
Plus, they are making decision-making clearer with new approval rules, all part of a bigger effort to keep Air India strong for the future.