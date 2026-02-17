Air India, Lufthansa Group strike landmark partnership for international travel

More travel options and easier connections

Right now, these airlines already codeshare on 145 routes connecting 15 Indian cities with 29 European destinations across 20 countries.

With this deal, expect even more travel choices between hotspots like Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy, and Switzerland—plus potential future expansions if regulators give the green light.

It's also a big step in Air India's plan to go global since its privatization in 2022.

In short: more flights and easier travel for anyone dreaming of that Euro trip (or heading home).