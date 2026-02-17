Air India, Lufthansa Group strike landmark partnership for international travel
Air India and the Lufthansa Group are joining forces to give travelers more flight options between India and Europe.
Their new partnership brings together airlines like Air India, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways, and Swiss International Air Lines—all under the Star Alliance banner.
The goal? Smoother routes, better connections, and a simpler way to get from one continent to the other.
More travel options and easier connections
Right now, these airlines already codeshare on 145 routes connecting 15 Indian cities with 29 European destinations across 20 countries.
With this deal, expect even more travel choices between hotspots like Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy, and Switzerland—plus potential future expansions if regulators give the green light.
It's also a big step in Air India's plan to go global since its privatization in 2022.
In short: more flights and easier travel for anyone dreaming of that Euro trip (or heading home).