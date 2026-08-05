Air India appoints Tewolde Gebremariam as new CEO
What's the story
Air India has appointed Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD). He will take over from Campbell Wilson, who is set to step down next month. Wison had announced his resignation in April as the airline dealt with challenges, including financial losses and the aftermath of the crash in Ahmedabad last year that killed 260 people.
Previous achievements
Gebremariam has global recognition for his work
"This executive transition marks a pivotal juncture in Air India's transformation journey to become a world-class, leading global airline," the company said in a statement.
The airline said Gebremariam is a highly respected figure in the aviation sector, credited with turning Ethiopian Airlines into Africa's largest and most profitable airline.
"His unique strength lies in managing complex operational landscapes, driving cultural transformation, building competitive global hubs, and developing world-class MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) and aviation training infrastructure," it added.
Strategic transition
Gebremariam's appointment comes at a critical juncture
Air India's appointment of Gebremariam comes at a critical juncture in its multi-billion-dollar transformation program.
The program includes fleet modernization, network expansion, service upgrades, and operational restructuring under the Tata Group.
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, welcomed the move saying, "Gebremariam's leadership credentials make him the ideal choice to steer the airline through its next phase of growth."
Chairman's statement
His track record makes him uniquely suited to lead
Chandrasekaran said, "Tewolde's track record in building one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups makes him uniquely suited to lead Air India."
He added that Air India is entering a crucial phase focused on execution and global expansion.
"Tewolde's operational expertise, commitment to safety and vision for hub development will be instrumental as we establish Air India as a premier global carrier," he said.