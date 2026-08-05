Air India appoints Tewolde Gebremariam as new CEO

"This executive transition marks a pivotal juncture in Air India's transformation journey to become a world-class, leading global airline," the company said in a statement.

The airline said Gebremariam is a highly respected figure in the aviation sector, credited with turning Ethiopian Airlines into Africa's largest and most profitable airline.

"His unique strength lies in managing complex operational landscapes, driving cultural transformation, building competitive global hubs, and developing world-class MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) and aviation training infrastructure," it added.