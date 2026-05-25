Air India opens SFO lounge, 1st abroad since Tata takeover
Business
Air India just opened its first lounge outside India since the Tata Group takeover at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), marking a big move in its North American journey.
The airline says this new space is all about making travel more comfortable and bringing a bit of Indian hospitality to global skies.
SFO lounge open to premium fliers
The 3,300-square-foot lounge, designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates, is open to first- and business-class fliers, plus Platinum and Gold Maharaja Club members.
With around 65 flights a week between North America and India, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said the airline is serious about raising the bar for travelers here and plans to keep investing in better experiences.