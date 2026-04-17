Air India partners with WestJet linking India Canada US bookings

Access 17 Canadian, 14 US cities

Thanks to this deal, Air India passengers can connect from Toronto or Vancouver to 17 Canadian cities (think Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa) and 14 big US destinations like San Francisco and Atlanta, all on one booking.

Plus, if you're heading to Europe, there are more streamlined routes through hubs like London and Paris.

Booking is simple: use Air India's website, app, or your favorite travel agent.