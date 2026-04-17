Air India partners with WestJet linking India Canada US bookings
Business
Air India just partnered with Canadian airline WestJet, making it way easier to book trips between India, Canada, and the US.
Now you can grab a single ticket that covers both airlines, enjoy hassle-free baggage transfers, and switch flights without the usual stress.
Access 17 Canadian, 14 US cities
Thanks to this deal, Air India passengers can connect from Toronto or Vancouver to 17 Canadian cities (think Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa) and 14 big US destinations like San Francisco and Atlanta, all on one booking.
Plus, if you're heading to Europe, there are more streamlined routes through hubs like London and Paris.
Booking is simple: use Air India's website, app, or your favorite travel agent.