Probe into Air India crash not yet completed: Union Minister
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol has dismissed a foreign media report claiming that the investigation into last year's Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has been completed. The minister clarified that the probe is still ongoing and no final conclusions have been drawn yet. His statement comes after an Italian daily reported that agencies investigating the crash had blamed the pilots.
'Should we have faith in our agencies or outsiders?'
Mohol stressed the importance of trusting our own investigation agencies over foreign ones. "I just want to inform you all that our investigation agencies are probing the matter. Should we have faith in our own agencies or outsiders? Our agencies are working on it," he said on Saturday. The minister also said it would be fair to comment only after the final report is out.
The Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick had crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The incident resulted in one of India's deadliest aviation disasters, killing a total of 260 people on board, including 241 passengers. On Thursday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) reiterated that the investigation is still ongoing and media reports claiming otherwise are "incorrect and speculative."