Air India resumes non-stop flights on all New York routes
What's the story
Air India has announced the resumption of its non-stop services on all four routes connecting Delhi and Mumbai with New York. The move comes after the reopening of previously restricted airspace that necessitated enroute refueling stops. The development will cut total travel time by as much as five hours on these routes, bringing journey durations back down to some 17 hours from around 22 hours earlier.
Restrictions impact
Airspace restrictions due to regional conflict
In April 2025, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines.
This was followed by airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East due to regional conflict, affecting flight routings between India and North America.
As a result, Air India's services from Delhi and Mumbai to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) had to make a technical stop in Rome for refueling.
Service resumption
Resumption of non-stop services
With airspace restrictions now lifted, Air India has resumed non-stop flights on all four India-New York routes.
The airline currently operates one daily flight each from Delhi and Mumbai to JFK, as well as four weekly flights between Delhi and Newark and three weekly flights between Mumbai and Newark.
The Delhi-JFK/Newark services are operated by Airbus A350-900 aircraft in a three-class configuration, while those from Mumbai are operated using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with upgraded cabin interiors.
Market strategy
Impact on passengers and FAA ground stop
The resumption of non-stop services, along with upgraded aircraft and cabin products, is part of Air India's strategy to strengthen its presence in the India-US market.
The airline hopes it will provide passengers with greater convenience and connectivity.
Meanwhile, this comes amid a separate aviation disruption in the US, where the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had to issue a nationwide ground stop due to communication issues in air traffic control systems.