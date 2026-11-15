Air India resumes non-stop flights on all New York routes

With airspace restrictions now lifted, Air India has resumed non-stop flights on all four India-New York routes.

The airline currently operates one daily flight each from Delhi and Mumbai to JFK, as well as four weekly flights between Delhi and Newark and three weekly flights between Mumbai and Newark.

The Delhi-JFK/Newark services are operated by Airbus A350-900 aircraft in a three-class configuration, while those from Mumbai are operated using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with upgraded cabin interiors.