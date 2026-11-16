Air India resumes nonstop flights Delhi, Mumbai to New York
Air India is flying nonstop again from Delhi and Mumbai to New York, starting November 15, 2026.
Thanks to the reopening of Iraqi airspace, travel time drops by up to five hours, so now it's a straight 17-hour journey with no more refueling stops in Rome.
This is a big relief for anyone tired of those long layovers caused by regional conflicts.
Air India expects 10% fuel savings
With Iraqi airspace reopened, Air India expects around 10% fuel savings and easier crew requirements under Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).
Daily flights will use modern Airbus A350-900s and Boeing 777-300ERs, which means comfier cabins too.
While ticket prices haven't been updated yet, these direct flights should make things way more convenient for travelers dealing with unpredictable airspace restrictions.