Air India resumes nonstop India New York flights, 17-hour journey
Air India is back with its nonstop flights from India to New York as of November 15, 2026.
Thanks to lifted airspace restrictions, the trip now takes about 17 hours instead of 22 hours: no more refueling stops in Rome, which means less travel hassle and more time at your destination.
Daily Delhi Mumbai to JFK Newark
Flights from Delhi and Mumbai are running daily again to both JFK and Newark airports.
The routes use modern Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 777-300ER planes, offering business class suites, premium economy, and economy seats, making long-haul travel a bit more comfortable for everyone.