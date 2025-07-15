Air India resumes partial international services
After a temporary reduction in services for safety checks, Air India is bringing back some of its international flights starting August 1.
The pause happened after a London-bound flight from Ahmedabad experienced an incident on June 12, leading the airline to inspect its Boeing 787s and adjust routes because of airspace issues over Pakistan and the Middle East.
These routes will be operational
From August through September, you'll see three weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London Heathrow (instead of five to Gatwick).
Plus, more flights are being added on popular routes like Delhi-London Heathrow, Delhi-Zurich, and Delhi-Tokyo Haneda.
Flights from Delhi to Seoul Incheon are also set to restart in September.
All international routes expected to be operational by October 1
Air India expects all its international routes to be up and running again by October 1, 2023.
This careful comeback follows new safety measures put in place after the June 12, 2023, incident—so travelers can feel a little more reassured when booking their next trip.